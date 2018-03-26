CAR PLOUGHS INTO CARNIVAL CROWD, 23 KILLED

wreckage of the car

Twenty-three people have been killed in the Mozambican capital Maputo, after a car crashed into a crowd attending a carnival.





Officials say the driver, who they believe was drunk, lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to speed through a traffic police checkpoint.





More than 30 people were injured. One eyewitness said the car hit a road barrier at high speed, overturned, and then ploughed into people gathered by the roadside.





Police say the driver and a passenger are among the dead.



