BUS OWNER RAPES NIECE AT GUN POINT

Mhiripiri Bus Company owner Mathius Mhiripiri, 60, was arraigned before the courts yesterday charged with raping his 17-year-old niece at gun point.



He appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande and was released on $200 bail. Mhiripiri will be back in the dock on March 23 pending finalisation of investigations into the matter.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in August last year, the victim was sent to Mhiripiri’s residence by her aunt.



The court heard that when she arrived, Mhiripiri was in his daughter’s company. He allegedly told his niece that it was late for her to return home and asked her to stay for the night.



That night, Mhiripiri made his niece share the same bedroom with him and told her that his daughter could steal money from the complainant if they slept in the same room.



It was alleged that at midnight, Mhiripiri awoke the girl and asked to have sex with her but she refused. He then produced a pistol and pointed it at the minor threatening to shoot her if she denied him the sexual favours, the court heard.



Fearing for her life, the juvenile succumbed to the threats and Mhiripiri forced himself on her.

The following morning, Mhiripiri told the minor that she was supposed to spend two more days at his residence and barred her from returning home, it was alleged.



She later returned home and on February 22. When she arrived home, she was chased away by an elder sister she was now staying with in Chikurubi and sought shelter at Mhiripiri’s house.



The court heard she stayed at Mhiripiri’s house for three days before being chased away.

The bus proprietor reportedly told the niece his daughters were visiting him and he did not want them to see her there.



She reported the matter to the police and was sent to MSF Clinic for medical examinations. Daily News