BRING BACK JABULANI SIBANDA : WAR VETS

THE Zimbabwe National Liberations War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has recommended the readmission of former war veterans’ leader Cde Jabulani Sibanda, former Cabinet Ministers Cde Rugare Gumbo and Cde Didymus Mutasa into the association and ruling Zanu-PF party.



Addressing a provincial war veterans meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on Saturday, ZNLWVA national commissar Cde Francis Nhando said some of its members were wrongly expelled from the party on allegations of belonging to the Gamatox cabal in 2014.



He said these members were supposed to be readmitted into the association and the party.

“There are some of our members who were expelled from the party on allegations for belonging to the former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru’s Gamatox cabal by Mr Robert Mugabe, the former President. Their crime was of seeing problems in the party ahead of the rest of us, otherwise they did not commit any crime,” said Cde Nhando.





“At the top of our list, we want former chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda back in the association and the party. He was instrumental during the party’s 2013 general elections and during the One Million Men March held in Harare. We also have Cdes; Gumbo and Mutasa who deserve the same treatment because they are our members, so are Cde Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Retired Colonel Claudius Makova,” he said.





Zanu-PF secretary for war veterans Cde Victor Matemadanda, who was the guest of honour at the meeting, advised the association to write a letter to his office to formalise the mentioned cadres’ readmission.





“We support the readmission of all who were dismissed by former president Mr Robert Mugabe back into the association and the party Zanu-PF. I therefore ask the vice chair of the association to write a letter with the names of those that have to be readmitted. The letter should be copied to the secretary for administration,” said Cde Matemadanda.





He said for the first time Zimbabwe had a genuine leader in the person of President Emmerson Mnangwagwa.

“We have come here to share with you the character of the new dispensation, as war veterans. For the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, we now have a true leader, President Mnangagwa. There is a vast difference between a leader and a ruler, Mr Mugabe was a ruler and you know how a ruler behaves,” he said.





Cde Matemadanda reiterated that Mr Mugabe should apologise to war veterans for disrespecting them and disregarding their role in Zanu-PF politics.





He said Mr Mugabe only believed in himself and wanted his “ill-mannered” wife, Mrs Grace Mugabe, to lead the country that many sacrificed for during the war of liberation.





Cde Matemadanda urged war veterans to also campaign to be National Assembly members or councillors under the Zanu-PF ticket in the forthcoming harmonised elections expected soon.

He challenged Zanu-PF members to respect war veterans and help each other to campaign vigorously for President Mnangagwa and the party. Herald