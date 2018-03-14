BRIBE COP ESCAPES JAIL

A GWERU police officer who was last month arrested for demanding a $100 bribe from a female suspect in exchange for her freedom has been sentenced to 315 hours of community service.



Sydney Kamotso, a constable based at Gweru Central Police Station, appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing abuse of public office charges.



He was sentenced to 15 months in jail, six of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A further nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community service at Jairos Jiri Centre in Ascot.





The court heard that on January 27, 2018, Constable Kamotso was allocated a docket for a case which warranted the arrest of a suspect that had stolen a G-Tel handset belonging to Mr Prosper Machawira.





The culprit, Molly Mafuka, was later arrested sometime in February after she was caught trying to repair the phone at a shop in Harare.





Later, Mr Machawira indicated that he wanted to withdraw the case against Mafuka.

Cst Kamotso, however, demanded $100 from Mafuka so that the case could be withdrawn.

Mafuka reported Cst Kamotso to Police General Headquarters (Internal Investigations) and a trap was set. Mafuka met the accused near Sakunda filling station and gave him a counterfeit $100 note.





Cst Kamotso was arrested on the spot. Chronicle