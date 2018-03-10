ARMY : WE DID NOT RAID MUGABE'S BLUE ROOF

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has denied raiding former President Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion on Wednesday, saying they did not send their men there.



ZNA spokesman, Colonel Overson Mugwisi denied reports that any of their soldiers had taken workers from Mugabe’s house for interrogation over the former President’s political dalliances.





“We have no men who did that,” he said. “It could have been other people, but it was not our men.”

Mugwisi said the army had no reason to interrogate Mugabe’s workers.

South African media outlets late on Wednesday and Thursday morning reported that some of Mugabe’s workers had been taken in for questioning over Mugabe’s political activities, a story that was picked by NewsDay.





There was said to be panic in Zanu PF circles after Mugabe was pictured with former Cabinet minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri, who has since said he is leading National Patriotic Front, a party that has been linked to the former President. Newsday