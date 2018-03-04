60 COPS TRANSFERRED

MORE than 60 police officers from the rank of Assistant Inspector and below based in Matabeleland South Province have been transferred with immediate effect.



Sunday News is in possession of communication from the officer commanding Matabeleland South Senior Assistant Commissioner Learn Ncube dated 13 February 2018 and directed to all police stations outlining the transfers.



According to the letter, in Gwanda District, 10 traffic officers were transferred to Gwanda Urban, Filabusi and Sun Yet Sen in Kezi. Of the 10 officers, two are sergeants and eight constables.



The letter also states that in Plumtree District, seven police officers were transferred to Tuli, Collen Bawn and Fort Rixon. Of the seven, one is an Assistant Inspector and the rest constables.



In Beitbridge an Assistant Inspector and four constables were transferred to Gwanda Urban, Gwanda Rural, Filabusi and Collen Bawn while in Insiza District only two constables were transferred to Mayobodo and Mphoengs.





The letter also states that constables on suspension were transferred to Matabeleland South Camps and Hostels and one constable was put on attachment at Consec Unit 9.

Police sources said some of the police officers have already been redeployed with others from the traffic section being investigated for corruption.





This comes at a time other provinces are also implementing the same exercise.

In January 33 traffic police officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare were transferred to other bases.





Last month, the Government redeployed more than 400 junior officers from the rank of Assistant Inspector and below to stations around the country.





In January, it resigned nine senior police officers from the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and above as it moved to transform the police force. Sunday News