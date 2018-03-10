$39 MILLION FOR RETRENCHMENT PACKAGES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

At least $39 million has been availed by Government as severance packages for civil servants as the State moves to trim its workforce and reduce staff costs. About $12 million will go towards retiring employees aged 65 and above.
At least $120 million is estimated to be going towards Government salaries each month.
The Sunday Mail understands that Government has offered voluntary retirement packages for its employees in various departments.
Secretary for Finance and Economic Planning Mr Willard Manungo said Government ministries have been notified of the staff rationalisation measures.
“To operationalise the above measures, Treasury has already issued an administrative circular which provides guidelines to accounting officers and heads of institutional commissions,” he said.
“In particular, Treasury recently availed US$39 157 000 to fund the retirement of Government officials.
“His Excellency, the President, approved the downsizing of our diplomatic missions, taking into account our current economic environment and affordability principles.
“Pursuant to the above commitments, an Inter-Ministerial Committee, led by the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development and Foreign Affairs and International Trade, has since been constituted with the remit of proposing specific measures and attendant financial savings for the consideration and approval of Cabinet.
In his 2018 Budget Statement, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Cde Patrick Chinamasa indicated that Government was going to introduce stern measures to reduce the wage bill.
According to a 2015 Civil Service Audit, Government had 188 070 employees, excluding uniformed forces and personnel under the Health Services Board. Sunday Mail
