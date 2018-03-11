100% PASS RATE IN FIRST TONGA 'A' LEVEL EXAMS

MATABELELAND North province recorded a 100 percent pass rate in its inaugural Tonga Advanced Level examinations, with the overall pass rate dropping from 88 percent to 84 percent.



The province also recorded an increase in the uptake of science subjects.Matabeleland North acting Provincial Education Director, Mr Jabulani Mpofu, said all the 69 pupils who sat for the Tonga examination excelled.



He said the province recorded an overall 84,18 percent pass rate. “As Mat North we dropped a bit in the pass rate of the province. In 2016 it was 88,46 percent and in 2017 it went down to 84,18 percent. For the first time we had Tonga at A-level. We had 39 boys and 24 girls and we scored 100 percent,” said Mr Mpofu.





Tonga and Kalanga were introduced as examinable subjects at O-Level and Grade Seven by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) in 2015. Mr Mpofu said last year there was an increase in the uptake of sciences in the province compared to 2016.





“One thing that I’ve noticed is the increased candidature especially in sciences. I will give a comparison of 2016 and 2017. In 2016 Biology candidates were at 89; we had 135 in 2017, Physical Science 61 in 2016 and 92 in 2017. Chemistry had 84 learners in 2016 and shot up to 163 last year. Enrolment for Mathematics learners was at 172 in 2016 and 346 in 2017. It shows that like other provinces we are going STEM-wise through increased candidature,” he said.





Mr Mpofu said the province recorded a total candidature of 1 397 learners. “We are looking forward to increasing this number in 2018. The reasons for increased candidature in our schools is that we have increased high schools in our province. We have also increased advocacy which contributed to the rise in candidature. We were specifically dealing with sciences. We increased the number of candidates who sit for sciences,” he said.





Mr Mpofu said the percentage pass rate for Biology was 70,37 percent; Business Studies recorded 83,77 percent; Mathematics had 78,90 percent and Physics registered 97,48 percent. Further Mathematics recorded 100 percent, Computer Studies 91,67 percent and IsiNdebele recorded 97,78 percent. Chronicle