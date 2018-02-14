President Jacob Zuma says he will not resign insisting that he had not done anything wrong.





In an interview with SABC TV on Wednesday at his official residence in Pretoria‚ Mahlamba Ndlopfu‚ Zuma said he would only resign if the ANC top brass could inform him what he had done wrong.





"I indicated to the top six that what they have raised is not the first time. They have raised it in the NEC itself twice and nobody has ever been able to tell me what the issue is. The NEC themselves said that I must resign‚ and I find that very strange that I should do so because this is not the first time that they've said this‚" Zuma told the SABC's Mzwandile Mbeje.





"It's not a new matter‚ I need to be furnished with what is it that I have done and unfortunately nobody has been able to tell me what is it that I've done. There are processes in the ANC that need to be followed if I have been doing something wrong‚" Zuma said.





"In the discussion‚ I asked as to‚ ‘what was the problem? Why must I be persuaded to resign? Have I done anything wrong?’ "And of course the officials provide what is it that I've done‚" he said.





Zuma said he told the top six that one of the problems was that this issue of him resigning had been raised in the structures of the ANC and nowhere else.





Zuma said he would only resign if the top six could furnish him with reasons why he should‚ explaining what he had done wrong.





"At the discussion in the NEC nobody was able to tell me what I've done. There's no policy in the ANC and there's nothing that once there is a new president of the ANC‚ there must be changes‚" he said.





The NEC has called for Zuma to step down as the head of state‚ about 18 months before his term of office officially comes to an end.