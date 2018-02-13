ZIMSEC JUDGMENT TOMORROW

The High Court will Wednesday deliver judgment in the case in which two Harare parents are seeking to nullify the re-writing of the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Paper 2 public examination.



Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati- Manongwa Tuesday afternoon reserved judgment in the case which brought the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council under scrutiny for bungling.



The judges expressed disquiet over Zimsec bungling in the public examinations.