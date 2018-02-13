ZIM DIAMONDS TO BE POLISHED IN BOTSWANA : ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home this afternoon from a two-day state visit to Botswana.



The President went to the diamond rich neighbouring country yesterday where he held bilateral talks with his counterpart President Ian Khama and also addressed the Botswana parliament.



Earlier on today before concluding his visit, President Mnangagwa toured the Diamond Trading Company of Botswana DTC-B.



During the tour, the President said the Zimbabwe government is in talks with the Botswana government, which if successful, will see the country sending it’s diamonds to Botswana for cutting and polishing.



The President was accompanied by eleven cabinet ministers.