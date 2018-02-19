ZANU PF TO LAUNCH NEW REGALIA

THE Zanu-PF Politburo has approved the party’s new regalia which will appeal to the majority of its members, the party’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, has said.



In an interview, Cde Mpofu said there is enthusiasm in Zanu-PF ahead of the coming elections, with some expelled members applying to be readmitted into the party. Zanu-PF decided to come up with new party regalia after its ex-President and former First Secretary Cde Robert Mugabe was replaced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November last year.



Cde Mpofu said designing of the new party regalia has been completed and members will be advised of the launch date in due course.





“The Politburo has come up with the designs and these designs will be launched soon. The approval has been made and the launch will be done at a later stage. The regalia will appeal to the majority of our members. It is quite a well thought-out design which I think all of us will be happy with,” said Cde Mpofu.





He said party officials aspiring to hold public offices should not start campaigning as they have not been given the go ahead to do so.





Cde Mpofu however, said officials should mobilise members for the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to win the coming elections.





“We will soon be coming up with guidelines for those party aspirants that would like to participate in the primaries. We are not saying that they should campaign for themselves but they should do so for the party. They should be mobilising the people for the party and the President,” he said.





Cde Mpofu said the party’s district and provincial leaders should be seen on the ground telling the people about a rejuvenated Zanu-PF.

“They should be telling people that this is a new look Zanu-PF which came as a result of developments that took place a few months ago. We have a rejuvenated party after Operation Restore Legacy addressed most of things that people were not comfortable with,” he said.





“There is quite a lot that is happening in the party and there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. I receive letters everyday, people who had been expelled or suspended coming and submitting themselves to the party. They are coming and are not making a secret about it.”





Cde Mpofu said those seeking readmission are not seeking posts but to be ordinary card holders.

He said their chances for readmission were very high as President Mnangagwa is an accommodative person.





“The President is a very accommodative person, he says let bygone be bygones. He wants Zanu-PF to reorganise itself and go for the harmonised elections,” Cde Mpofu said. Herald