YOUNG VOTERS TO DECIDE NEXT PRESIDENT

"On military personnel, people we have from security sector joined ZEC 5 or 6 years ago. And of late we have not employed anyone since a Treasury freeze. In their files, they're no longer in the security sector. They are employees of ZEC." - Justice Chigumba #ZimDecides18— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) February 26, 2018
"We will not hurry releasing the new voters roll. We want to get things done thoroughly." - Justice Chigumba #ZimDecides18— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) February 26, 2018
"We expect all political parties to inspect our voters roll. Our investigations have shown that all political parties are guilty of collecting serial numbers of those who registered to vote." - Justice Chigumba #ZimDecides18— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) February 26, 2018
