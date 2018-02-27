YOU WERE FRAMED : COURT ACQUITS RAPE ACCUSED TEACHER

A VICTORIA Falls teacher who was being accused of raping his teenage sister-in-law heaved a sigh of relief after a court established that the girl had framed him for stopping her from cohabiting with a boyfriend.
He pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape after the complainant alleged that he sexually abused her on three occasions when his wife had travelled last year in August and September. Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube found the teacher not guilty and acquitted him.
The magistrate said the girl was not a credible witness. “The complainant is not a credible witness and the court wonders why she took long to report the case to the police yet she had many people in her family to confide in,” said Mr Ncube.
They said the allegations were fabricated as she had not told anyone about the rape. The girl did not report to the police who arrested the accused using an anonymous letter that they found in a suggestion box, the court was told.
Allegations by the State led by Mr Tinomupei Mbiza were that the accused raped his wife’s younger sister on three different occasions at his house between August and September last year.
Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Partners represented the accused. Chronicle
