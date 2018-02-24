Saturday, 24 February 2018

WIWA : WHY I AM NO LONGER A RADICAL

Raila Odinga who was in Zimbabwe for the burial of the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai asked Job Sikhala why he was no longer a radical.

“He asked why I am no longer as radical and vicious as I used to be. He said he used to read about me almost frequently in Kenya about my political activism and the troubles I faced in this country. My response was very clear, that I have joined a profession that has disciplined my conduct. And that I am not a James Orengo of Zimbabwe because the profession here requires absolute discipline.


We laughed over our radical views of the world as we both named our kids after Fidel Castro.”

