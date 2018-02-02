WETLANDS HOUSES FACE DEMOLITION

The government has warned owners of illegal properties built on wetlands that they face demolition of their structures as government seeks to restore sanity in the housing sector.





The Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has taken a swipe at council and private developers who are allocating space for stands on wetlands.





Speaking on the sidelines of World Wetlands Day commemorated on 2 February every year, Minister Muchinguri expressed concern over illegal constructions on wetlands saying her ministry will soon embark on a demolition exercise of these structures to save the environment.





Zimbabwe is party to the 1971 Iran, Ramsa Convention on Wetlands that seeks to prevent the loss and degradation of wetlands by ensuring that they are correctly used for the benefit of its communities.