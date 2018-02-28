WE ABUSED FUNDS : ZINARA BOSSES

THREE top executives at the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) were yesterday grilled in Parliament over alleged abuse of funds.





The alleged scam was unearthed by Auditor-General (AG)Mildred Chiri in her 2016 report.

Zinara chief executive officer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa, technical director Moses Juma and administration and human resources director Precious Murove appeared before the Public Accounts Committee after Chiri alleged that millions of dollars were disbursed without supporting documents.





Masiyiwa-Chamisa was evasive over a number of issues raised by the committee, only saying they were “rectifying” them without giving the actual corrective measures that the authority was taking. As pressure continued to mount, she buckled and directed MPs to Juma and Murove, who were at the centre of the alleged shenanigans.





The pair was forced to admit that during their time as acting chief executive officer and finance director, respectively, Zinara paid huge sums of money that, however, were not supported by necessary documents.





Masiyiwa-Chamisa said as a corrective measure, she suspended people fingered in the misdemeanours, but her authority was overpowered as the top officials were reinstated.

She admitted that corrective measures must be taken which must also result in the recovery of the lost money through poor corporate governance.





Among the major highlights raised by AG, Juma and Murove illegally paid themselves $36 383 each as allowances.

The AG also said payment vouchers relating to expenditure, amounting to $437 279 were not availed for her inspection.





Zinara also paid $3 000 per manager for corporate wear that was not covered by the administration’s policies and procedures and was not part of their employment contract.

It was also established that the board members’ tax liability was paid by Zinara without approval from the relevant ministry, board fees and cellphone allowances amounting to $137 417 from January to September 2015 were not taxed.





Board members also received fuel worth $28 512 for a whole year which was not taxed.

Zinara also paid $1,7 million to the contractor and the departments of roads without supporting documents for the airport road. The AG also raised concern on the manner in which Zinara paid $748 116 to a contractor to carry out road surfacing works at One Commando and Police General Headquarters, above the cost of the contract.





The Paurina Mpariwa-led committee focused on how Zinara will right its wrongs to avoid loses as highlighted by the Auditor-General. Newsday