WAR VETS TO MEET MNANGAGWA

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Bulawayo province will hold a meeting today in preparation for their indaba with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Today’s meeting will be held at the organisation’s Entumbane suburb offices.



The provincial war veterans meeting is expected to discuss matters to be tabled at their indaba with President Mnangagwa that would be held on a date which is yet to be announced.





The ZNLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Cde Cephas Ncube said all war veterans must attend today’s meeting.





“There is a general meeting for all war veterans on February 3 at 9 O’clock to raise issues that affect all war veterans,” he said.





Cde Ncube first announced last week that they would be meeting today to discuss issues that have to do with their welfare.





Speaking during the burial of war hero Cde Siphetheni Tshuma at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre recently, Cde Ncube said one of the issues he was concerned about was the failure by Government to meet expenses during the burials of war veterans.





“War veterans are not supposed to use their pensions to pay for funeral policies because burying war veterans is the responsibility of Government,” he said. Chronicle