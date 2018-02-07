THREE NABBED FOR KILLING PYTHON

THREE Gwanda gold panners from Mberengwa have been arrested after they killed a python and tried to sell it.
The trio was not asked to plea when they appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube facing a charge of hunting or killing or being found in possession of a specially protected animal. They were remanded in custody to February 13.
Prosecuting, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said the three men killed the snake on February 1. “On 1 February the trio killed a python while they were panning at Sizeze area in Gwanda. They then hired a taxi to collect the snake and transport it to Gwanda Town where they wanted to sell it.
“They were charged $30 and they promised to pay it upon arrival in Gwanda. The trio further tried to sell the python but failed after their buyer only offered them $40. The taxi driver then demanded his money from the trio but they failed to give him,’’ she said.
Ms Mahohoma said the taxi driver made a report to the police resulting in the arrest of the trio.
