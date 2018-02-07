THREE NABBED FOR KILLING PYTHON

THREE Gwanda gold panners from Mberengwa have been arrested after they killed a python and tried to sell it.



The matter came to light after they hired a taxi driver to transport the snake to Gwanda Town.

When the gold panners failed to pay the fare, the taxi driver reported the matter to the police, leading to their arrest. Brian Takapamasunda (34), Joseph Gumbo (35) and Shuben Maphosa (29) killed the snake in Sizeze area in Gwanda.





The trio was not asked to plea when they appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube facing a charge of hunting or killing or being found in possession of a specially protected animal. They were remanded in custody to February 13.





Prosecuting, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said the three men killed the snake on February 1. “On 1 February the trio killed a python while they were panning at Sizeze area in Gwanda. They then hired a taxi to collect the snake and transport it to Gwanda Town where they wanted to sell it.





“They were charged $30 and they promised to pay it upon arrival in Gwanda. The trio further tried to sell the python but failed after their buyer only offered them $40. The taxi driver then demanded his money from the trio but they failed to give him,’’ she said.





Ms Mahohoma said the taxi driver made a report to the police resulting in the arrest of the trio.

She said the python was valued at $2 000 and weighed 15, 42 kilogrammes. Herald