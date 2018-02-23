TEAM TO PROBE POLICE SHOOTINGS

A team of expert investigators has been set up to investigate incidences in which two people were killed while four others were injured during clashes between police and an angry mob on Thursday, as the force castigates any form of violence countrywide.





Three police officers were also seriously injured. On Thursday evening, two people were shot and killed by the police in Harare when during clashes with commuters in the central business district (CBD).





Two vehicles were reduced to shells, while Harare Central Police Station was stoned and heavily damaged by a rowdy mob. A police vehicle was also destroyed.





Windows at the entrance to the charge office were shattered by missiles as people protested the death of a man in the capital. he mayhem followed a directive by Harare City Council banning commuter omnibus operators and on-street vendors from operating in the CBD.





Government has since reversed the decision by the MDC-T-led Harare City Council to ban the kombis from the CBD, saying the hurried move was not in the interests of the commuting public.





Addressing a press conference today, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the force will leave no stone unturned and perpetrators will be brought to book.





“From the onset, let me categorically state that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently ceased with this matter and I have since directed a team of expert investigators to extensively establish the cause, what transpired, who was responsible and action will be taken.





“These investigators will leave no stone unturned, perpetrators will be brought to book and there are no sacred cows. Violence in whatever form is not tolerated,” he said.

The police chief has since sent a condolence message to the families of the deceased.





“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I wish to announce the death of two people in a very unfortunate and regrettable incident that occurred on the 22nd February 2018 in Harare Central Business District. Herald



