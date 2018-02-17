TB JOSHUA ARRIVES IN ZIMBABWE

POPULAR Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly
known as TB Joshua, landed in Harare yesterday morning for a private
visit.
After landing at Robert Mugabe International Airport aboard a private jet, TB Joshua went to a local hotel, where a number of people were lined up for private discussions with the televangelist.
TB Joshua claimed that a President or Vice-President in Southern Africa was going to be killed or kidnapped by the military — a “prophecy” that has now been interpreted to mean the November events.
According to those travelling with the charismatic preacher, his visit was a private one organised by Zimbabwean Jocyline Mahachi, although he met with his “spiritual sons” — who include Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya.
Last week, Magaya reportedly travelled to Nigeria for a meeting with TB Joshua.
Mahachi also arranged a visit by Nigerian billionaire and owner of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to Zimbabwe three years ago. Newsday
