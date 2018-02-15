RAMAPHOSA SWORN IN AS ACTING PRESIDENT

Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa is now the acting president of the Republic of South Africa - until the National Assembly elects the new president of the republic‚ which is expected to take place at about 2pm this afternoon.





The Government Communication and Information System said in a statement on Thursday: "On February 14 2018, the president of the Republic of South Africa‚ His Excellency Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, resigned as the president of the Republic of South Africa. The resignation by the president created a vacancy in the Office of the President.





"According to section 90(1) of the Constitution ... the deputy president automatically becomes the acting president as soon as there is a vacancy in the Office of the President.





It said Ramaphosa was now the acting president of the country until the National Assembly filled the vacancy on Thursday afternoon.





"The deputy president has already been sworn in as acting president," the statement said.





According to section 90(4) of the Constitution, a person who was already sworn in previously as acting president does not need to repeat the swearing-in procedure for any subsequent term as acting president.



