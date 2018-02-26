RAMAPHOSA NAMES CABINET

David Mabuza has been named the new deputy president of South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his national executive.





Mabuza is also Ramaphosa's deputy in the African National Congress.





"These changes are intended to insure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address," Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday night.





The president said a review of the number of ministries and departments had started, and he would maintain the existing structure of government departments until the review was completed.





Speaking an hour and a half later than expected, Ramaphosa made a host of changes to his Cabinet, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as the new finance minister – once he is sworn in on Tuesday in Parliament.





Both Nene and Pravin Gordhan, who also makes a return to the Cabinet, had previously served as finance minister before changes made by former president Jacob Zuma.





Also back are former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and former higher education minister Blade Nzimande – both of whom were axed by Zuma in 2017.





No longer part of the Cabinet are Mosebenzi Zwane (Mineral Resources), Des van Rooyen (Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs), Lynne Brown (Public Enterprises) and David Mahlobo (Energy) – all of whom had allegedly been involved in corruption and state capture, along with Malusi Gigaba (now minister of home affairs) and Bathabile Dlamini (moved to the Presidency).





Van Rooyen served as finance minister for just four days in 2015 after Nene was dismissed by Zuma in a shake-up that sent the rand plummeting at the time.





Fikile Mbalula is also no longer minister of police, making way for Bheki Cele, a former national police commissioner.





Changes to ministerial positions





Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

Energy: Jeff Radebe

Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Police: Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency – Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency – Women: Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Derek Hanekom

Transport: Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

Times



