POKELLO AND ELIKEM : ITS OVER

GHANAIAN Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello married for business, not for love, if one looks closely at their union and subsequent break-up.
Posting an Instagram story, The Tailor, as Elikem is affectionately known, said he had called it quits on his four-year marriage to his Big Brother Africa lover openly stating that he made a mistake by wedding the fashionista and socialite.
Now, according to the rumour mill, it appears Pokello has moved on and is now dating a mystery man called Ronald Muzambe.
Muzambe, according to close sources, is quite wealthy as he is a close associate of Pokello’s ‘brothers’ — flamboyant businessmen Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and Tazvi “Chief J” Mhaka, probably explaining why she has been frequenting the businessmen’s controversial birthday parties.
With these revelations, it is apparent that Pokello and Elikem’s (Polikem) marriage was one of convenience as each party was in it for the gain of fame. For Pokello it was a business venture to set up her shoe line and also have access to Africa through the West African market and Elikem was her meal ticket.
For Elikem, he was likely in it to promote his tailoring business as he needed to break into the high end African fashion industry where Pokello had links.
Cementing this revelation was one of Pokello’s close friends who said the power couple’s separation was a ticking time bomb as Elikem had apparently become a financial burden to the beauty.
Elikem, without saying much about his relationship with Pokello, poured his heart out on Instagram through a video of a massive diamond ring captioned:
“I’m definitely not making a mistake on the next one . . . The right one,” teasing his close to 200 000 followers by suggesting that he was planning on marrying again.
Showing that the two have indeed gone their separate ways is the celebration of only their son — Tristan’s birthday. When all was well, the two would post pictures celebrating each other’s birthdays but now, both parties have been mum. Chronicle
