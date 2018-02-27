NEW CMED BOARD NAMED

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development says government vehicles must be accounted for and has ordered the CMED board to ensure ministries pay for hired vehicles to ensure viability of the organisation.





The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo says transformation of the CMED as a viable institution requires hard work, good corporate governance and accountability.





Unveiling a new CMED board, Minister Gumbo challenged the board members to come up with turnaround strategies to ensure visibility of the CMED service stations and improved service delivery.





The board chairperson Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki assured Zimbabweans that the board will work in line with the thrust of the new government and transform the operations of the CMED.





Minister Gumbo ordered the new board to finalise the corruption fuel scam that rocked CMED few years ago and ensure they provide a report within the next 45 days.

Professor Mupepereki is deputised by Mr Simplius Chihambakwe.





Other board members include Ms Tinotenda Nhewede, Dorothy Mavolwane, Engineer Chinyanga, Mr Bothwell Kunaka and Mr Gerry Gotora.