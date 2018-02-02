MUTARE WOMAN LOSES BABY IN HOSP SWAP

A MUTARE woman says she gave birth to a baby boy, but left Mutare
Provincial Hospital maternity ward with a girl child and claims there
was a baby swap involving medical staff at the hospital. The matter has
since been reported to police, and investigations are in progress.
Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the
culprits will face kidnapping charges.
“Yes, we have received that report of an incident which is said to have occurred at Mutare Provincial Hospital. We are investigating the matter and can only be in a position to give a comprehensive comment after getting to the bottom of it,” said Inspector Kakohwa.
However, information gleaned by The Manica Post shows that Mrs Precious Musara gave birth to a premature baby boy at her Chitakatira Village home, Mutare district, on November 24, 2017. Her husband Mr Lloyd Chikuni and neighbour Mrs Melody Machikiti played the midwifery role.
“When the woman from Chitakatira (Mrs Musara) was admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital maternity ward, there was also another woman in the same ward who is believed to have been under pressure from her husband to conceive a boy. Unfortunately she gave birth to a girl, and connived with medical personnel at the hospital to swap babies so that she would go home with a baby boy as per the demands of her husband.
“Mrs Musara actually confronted the nurses on duty over the swap of babies but they insisted that she had given birth to a baby girl.
The nurses at Mutare Provincial Hospital had the guts to exchange the blue baby card she had been given at Chitakatira Clinic for a pink baby card that is normally given when one gives birth to a girl,” said the sources. Mrs Musara was discharged on November 22, 2017 and lodged a report to police two days later. Manica Post
