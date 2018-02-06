MUJURU ATTACKERS : STATE OPPOSES BAIL

The State yesterday opposed bail against two Zanu PF youths that allegedly beat up opposition leader Joice Mujuru and her National People’s Party (NPP) supporters at a rally in Harare.



Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31, and Paul Chitsa, 46, appeared before Mbare magistrate Stanford Mambanje charged with public violence.



Prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe said there was a possibility Mudzengerere and Chitsa would flee the court’s jurisdiction if released.



“We are nearing the elections period and the accused persons have exhibited a propensity to cause violence evidenced by their recent conduct.



“We want to send a message to other like-minded individuals that peace ought to be maintained in the country,” Gangarahwe said.



The ruling will be passed today. Gangarahwe alleged that on February 1, Mudzengerere and Chitsa connived with other Zanu PF youths who are still at large and hired a commuter omnibus armed with stones and bricks to attack Mujuru’s rally. Daily News