MUJURU ATTACK : TWO ZANU PF YOUTHS IN COURT

Two Zanu PF youths have been arrested and appeared in court yesterday for their role in a violent altercation in Harare during a February 1 visit by National People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru, who was also injured in the attack.



The duo was remanded in custody to Monday. Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31, and Paul Chitsa, 46, were charged with public violence when they appeared before Mbare magistrate Isabel Nyoni.

They will be back in court tomorrow for their bail application.





Prosecutor Kholisani Mangena alleged that on February 1, Mudzengerere and Chitsa connived with other Zanu PF youths who are still at large and hired a commuter omnibus armed with stones and bricks.



The court heard that they went to OK Supermarket at Machipisa where NPP was billed to hold a meeting dubbed “Meet the people campaign.”



The gang allegedly threw stones and bricks at NPP members, injuring several people and damaging several vehicles which were parked there.



It was alleged that NPP had to abort their meeting and drove from the scene towards Gazaland Shopping Centre, but Mudzengerere and his team allegedly continued pursuing them in a kombi, throwing stones at their vehicles.



The court heard that the gang continued pursuing the NPP members until they reached Glen Norah right up to Glen View 8, where Mudzengerere and his accomplices began assaulting people with clenched fists.



Some of the victims managed to escape and reported the matter at Machipisa and Glen Norah Police Stations.



It was further alleged that Mudzengerere and his gang went to Montana Products Butchery, which is owned by one of the complainants, and found it open for business.

The court heard that they blocked the entrance with bricks and iron bars, obstructing customers from entering or leaving the shop.



They allegedly demanded $500 from the owner, claiming that they had sold 200 sachets of dagga on his behalf the previous day.



Mudzengerere and Chitsa allegedly threatened to bomb the butchery but were restrained by police officers that were alerted by the owner, the court heard. Daily News