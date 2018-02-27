MUGABE HOUSE ABANDONED

The national flag which used to be hoisted at a Gweru house built and donated to former President Robert Mugabe by a land developer has been brought down.





The Mirror has been told by neighbours that the national flag hoisted at number 3747 Woodlands in Gweru has not been flying since December 2017 following President Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power.





However, a policeman is still guarding the house from the guard room there. The Mirror also observed during a visit that the house is no longer being maintained and cleaners who used to visit the place are no longer coming.





Midlands Minister of State Owen Ncube refered all questions to his director Clayton Diwa.

Diwa said he was not aware of the issue, but confirmed receiving several complaints about River Valley Proporties from residents and some are in the hands of the Police, Council and

EMA.





Mugabe had the house built and donated to him by Smelly Dube, the director of River Valley Properties who is understood to have obtained 6 000 stands in the town from Government for free. The house has 8 rooms is unique by its grandiose in the suburb.

Dube could not be reached for comment.





"There used to be a Zimbabwean flag flying at the house but since December it has not been there.The place has become dirty and there is litter everywhere, it used to be very clean and people came to clean and cut grass but they haven't been coming for a long time now," said a neighbour



