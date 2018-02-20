MUGABE CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY TOMORROW

FOR the first time in decades, former President Robert Mugabe’s
birthday will be a low key event, without the attendant largesse and
extravagance, which had come to characterise it, in spite of the day
being declared a public holiday.
Acting Information minister and Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed there would be no public event this year. “It is a youth event,” he said. “The youth have said they will clean-up the cities.
“But the party will send its well wishes and a cake. “It is a day we treasure and we revere the former President.” Mugabe was every February 21st feted like a deity with public gatherings across the country under the banner of the 21st February Movement.
Zanu PF politburo secretary for youth Pupurai Togarepi confirmed what Moyo said.
