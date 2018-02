MUDZURI, CHAMISA CALL FOR SEPARATE MEETINGS

“I have called for a standing committee meeting to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) but Chamisa counter-called for the same meeting today. I am the one with the mandate to call for such a meeting as acting president. He is just being mischiveous. My vision is to unite the party as mandated to me by president Tsvangirai and my wish is to ensure the attendance of everyone including Ms Khupe who has not been attending such meetings,” said Mr Mudzuri.