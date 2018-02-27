MNANGAGWA LEAVES FOR THE DRC

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this Tuesday morning as he continues his courtesy calls in the region to brief his counterparts on the situation in the country and events leading to his assumption of the reigns of power.



The President has already been to Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Angola and others on a similar mission to update the region on his ascendancy to the highest office ion the land.



He has also used the missions to interface with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and business people in those countries, spreading the message of the new political dispensation that Zimbabwe is open for business and is willing to re-engage all those who are willing to help it rebuild its economy.



In the DRC, the President is also expected to pay homage to former President Laurent Kabila.

Zimbabwe and DRC‘s close ties emanate from the late 90s when Zimbabwe and other SADC countries intervened to save the DRC from invasion by foreign forces under Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.



The DRC has vast mineral resources like diamonds, cobalt, copper and coltan which is used in the manufacture of mobile phones and surgical implants as well as in the making of laptops and other electronic devices.



The DRC is a major supplier of cobalt, copper coltan and tin to world markets and is a member of the Kimberley Process together with Zimbabwe.



The president is accompanied by cabinet ministers Winston Chitando (Mines and Mining Development) , Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Environment, Water and Climate), Simon Khaya Moyo (Energy and Power Development and Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), and Jorum Gumbo (Transport and Infrastructural Development).



He was seen of at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Harare province Cde Mirriam Chikukwa, government ministers and service chiefs.



Meanwhile, Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President. zbc