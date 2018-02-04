MDC ALLIANCE SEATS UP FOR REVIEW : MUDZURI

ACTING MDC-T president Engineer Elias Mudzuri has revealed that the MDC Alliance is renegotiating distribution of seats among the alliance partners following resistance from other party members.



The MDC-T has been divided since the launch of the alliance in August last year resulting in some senior party members including the party’s deputy Dr Thokozani Khupe and national chairman Lovemore Moyo boycotting party meetings since then.



In an interview, Eng Mudzuri said the parties may have made mistakes during the distribution of seats which may need to be corrected.





“What is needed is that we discuss and negotiate around the seats and it’s not a one day thing. You can make an error and can correct it that is why parties are there. The provincial members are working on that, the districts they are working on that. It’s a process and whatever will be negotiated will be negotiated on the ground,” said Eng Mudzuri.





“We want to see a win -win situation. We ourselves as the MDC and our partners want to see that we win. It’s not just a matter of seats but a winning formula on who is likely to make us win.”

Eng Mudzuri said the MDC Alliance was irreversible.





He said the alliance will not function to serve the interest of senior party officials. “That is dependent on the discussions that take place. It’s not just in Matabeleland but everywhere in the country people are chatting finding the best way forward at grass roots level. It’s no longer for the elite but people at grass roots levels,” he said.

Early last week, MDC-T deputy president Mr Nelson Chamisa exposed widening cracks within the opposition party after party’s spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu expressed his intention to run for Harare East Constituency in coming elections.





The constituency was allocated to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the MDC Alliance with PDP’s leader Tendai Biti set to contest in his former constituency. Chronicle