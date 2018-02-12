MATANGA CONFIRMED POLICE BOSS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Cde Tandabantu Godwin Matanga as the substantive Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).



In a statement, Chairperson of the Public Service commission, Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah said the appointment is in terms of section 221(1) and 2 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment number 20 as read with section 340 (1).



Cde Matanga holds several professional qualifications in active field artillery management and financial management.



He was appointed Acting Commissioner General last December after the retirement of Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri.