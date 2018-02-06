MAN STABBED TO DEATH OVER HOOKER

A 24-year-old Gwanda gold panner has been stabbed to death at Phakama high density suburb following an alleged row over a commercial sex worker.



The victim died in early hours of Tuesday after being stabbed four times over a commercial sex worker he had hired at a local night club.



It is alleged that the victim, who was in the company of the lady of the night, met Tungamirai Kokerai at around 3.am who was not amused to see the two together as he was a former client, resulting in a quarrel.



The deceased was then stabbed several times and died at a nearby house he had gone to seek help.

His body was discovered at 6.am by one of the occupants of the house.



Drama however started when some gold panners and other residents got wind of the suspect’s arrest at his home a few hours after the gruesome murder and decided they wanted to take the law into their own hands.



In a bid to protect the suspect, the police were forced to flee with Kokerai to a house near his place of residence, with an angry mob in hot pursuit. Earlier on, angry gold panners had given some commercial sex workers a thorough beating for causing the death of their colleague.



It was after the intervention of the riot police that the law enforcers finally managed to whisk away the suspect to Gwanda Police Station. The suspect had been held hostage for about two hours.



Friends and family members of the deceased said they wanted instant justice as they had lost confidence in the police and the courts.



Gwanda residents are angry that the influx of commercial sex in the gold mining town has not only resulted in such incidents but was also destroying marriages.



Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident, saying investigations are still in progress. The body of the victim was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for a post mortem.



