MAN KILLS WIFE'S LOVER, DUMPS BODY IN SEWAGE POND

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Emthunzini suburb and throwing the body in a sewage pond after suspecting that he was having an affair with his wife.



Mbonisi Ncube (36) from Emthunzini suburb, Umguza District near Pumula South, allegedly strangled Mr Nkululeko Sibanda on January 19 after suspecting that he was having an affair with his wife.





Ncube allegedly dumped Mr Sibanda’s body in a sewage pond.The body was discovered nine days later after Mr Sibanda was reported missing.





The murder suspect, his alleged victim and their friends are said to have earlier drank beer together at Makoni Business Centre in Pumula South.





Ncube this week appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to February 16. Mr Ncube advised the accused to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said on January 19 at around 9PM Mr Sibanda was drinking beer at Makoni Business Centre in the company of his friends and Mbonisi.





“After drinking beer Mr Sibanda left the accused at the business centre with the intention of going home,” said Mr Shoko.





He said Mbonisi who was suspecting that Mr Sibanda was having an affair with his wife, followed him and caught up with him at the sewage ponds.





Mbonisi allegedly strangled Mr Sibanda and threw the body in the sewage ponds, the court heard.

The body, said Mr Shoko, was discovered after nine days. Chronicle