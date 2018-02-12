MAN BEATS UP FATHER'S SMALL HOUSE

A 45-YEAR-OLD teacher at Nyongolo Primary in Lubangwe, Hwange district was severely assaulted by her married boyfriend’s son who accused her of having an illicit affair with his father.
He told the court that he acted out of anger after seeing his father, name not given, with the woman.
“I saw her walking with my father and when I got home I was shocked when my father beat me up. I think he thought I had told my mother and I was angered that’s why I went to the complainant’s place to assault her,” said Chitere.
He was warned and discharged after Ms Dube filed an affidavit to withdraw the charges after plea. Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said the assault took place on Wednesday last week at the school.
The court was told that Ms Dube tried to flee but was overpowered by Chitere who continued assaulting her.
The teacher sustained injuries on her body as well as a cut on one of her fingers. Chronicle
