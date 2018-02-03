I'M NOT IN THE HARARE EAST RACE : RUVHENEKO

Radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa yesterday said she was not vying for the Harare East parliamentary seat on the National People’s Party ticket in the forthcoming harmonised elections.



NPP is led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who was expelled from Zanu-PF for plotting to oust former President Robert Mugabe unconstitutionally.



Ruvheneko is the daughter of Zanu-PF Politburo member and Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa. She carved a name for herself in broadcasting when she joined ZiFM Stereo.

Ruvheneko has since joined Zimpapers as radio division projects manager.





In an interview yesterday, Ruvheneko denied that she was running for any political office.

“I have come across a campaign poster on social media which falsely alleges that I am running for the position of Member of Parliament for the Harare East constituency under the National People’s Party,” she said.





“It is fake news. I categorically state that I do not work with or for the NPP and that I am not running for any political seat in the 2018 election.

“I have spoken to the NPP’s secretary general, Mr Gift Nyandoro, who reassured me that the hoax did not originate with them.





‘‘If and when I am running for public office, it will not be a debate about whether or not it is true because I will announce my candidacy clearly through my own and other official channels.

‘Sadly, we may never know who did this, but I have my suspicions.





“Either way, it is untrue and no one should continue to spread this lie.”

Ruvheneko said she was shocked at the rate at which the fake news was spreading on social media.





“I appreciate sincerely those who were seeking clarity because it means they ‘know better’ but were just double-checking,” she said.





“The main concern seemed not to be that I am running for a political office but that I am supposedly running under the NPP while others were excited by the heat this might have brought to the already explosive Harare East seat.





“The only ambition I have for Harare East Constituency this year, as a journalist, is a debate on our ‘Zimbabwe Election Debate Series’ with all of its candidates after the Nomination Court announcement.” Herald