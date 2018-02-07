ILLEGAL SETTLERS GET REPRIEVE

Illegal settlers in Chikanga high-density suburb have been given a temporary reprieve following Mutare City Council’s decision to abort plans to evict them due to the costs involved.



Council had resolved to engage the services of the Deputy Sheriff following last year’s High Court order which compelled illegal settlers to vacate the piece of land by December 31. The High Court decision had already been communicated to the illegal settlers. Council chamber secretary Mr Cephas Vuta said they were considering “other means” in resolving the matter.



He said council has sought the input of Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa’s on how the matter can be brought to finality. Mr Vuta disclosed council’s decision to shelve plans to evict the illegal settlers during a full council meeting on Monday.





“The matter is still under consideration. We had a meeting with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mutsvangwa some two weeks ago and she encouraged both parties to peacefully resolve the matter,” he said.





The chamber secretary also said they have engaged the illegal settlers.

“Like it has been reported before, the issue of evicting them has been shelved because of the cost involved,” said Mr Vuta.





The issue of evicting illegal settlers in Chikanga has been a talking point over the years within council, with some councillors suggesting to have the houses demolished. Meanwhile, Chief Muusha of Chimanimani, has complained of illegal settlers in his area whom he said were disturbing farming activities.





He said this last week while addressing Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired) during his visit to Nyanyadzi Irrigation Scheme.

“Farming activities in my area are being disturbed by illegal settlers who came into my area. It is my appeal to you minister that something should be done to these illegal settlers,” he said. Herald