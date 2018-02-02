I WAS BEATEN UP BY ED SUPPORTERS : MUJURU

Armed supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party allegedly beat up opposition leader Joice Mujuru and her National People’s Party (NPP) supporters at a rally in Harare yesterday where she was due to speak, her NPP has claimed.



The alleged Zanu PF youths disrupted the opposition party’s rally in Harare’s high density suburb of Glen Norah.



Mujuru told a news conference she sustained loosened teeth and a swollen face and had to seek urgent medical attention.



Mujuru’s doctor recommended that she undergoes an X-ray examination to establish the extent of the injuries she suffered, according to a medical report seen by the Daily News.





“This meeting was legal, it had been cleared by police and we don’t know why they chose to attack us,” Mujuru said.





She also urged her party members to show courage and not be intimidated.

“These are the things that should unite us and give us courage. It should show the world that we are a party that does its business in peace. We don’t fight.





“Some of the parties are used to this culture of violence, but let’s not retaliate. Let’s show them what should be done. From now onwards, there is no turning back because even Mr Mnangagwa has said elections are set to take place soon. So we must forge ahead, advertising ourselves,” she added.





According to NPP secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, police arrested five of the suspected Zanu PF activists believed to have taken part in the violence.





Police were not immediately available for comment.

Several other NPP members suffered various head and body injuries as the attackers charged at them armed with stones and sticks. Mujuru’s own security team battled to shield her from the stones that rained in her direction.





The former Zimbabwe vice president was, however, not so lucky as she said one of the stones hit her on the cheek. Some of her party members had their vehicles smashed.





One of the female NPP members alleged that she was stripped naked and forced to lie on her stomach before they took turns to savagely beat her with logs. Daily News