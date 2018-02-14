Wednesday, 14 February 2018

HIGH COURT QUASHES EXAM RE-SIT

Wednesday, February 14, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

The High Court, in a judgment delivered this afternoon in Harare has ruled against ZIMSEC’s decision to have O Level students resit for the 2017 November English Language Paper 2 following reports of rampant cheating.

 Zimsec was ordered to consider releasing results using the outcome of the English Language Paper 1 exam. Herald

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 