The High Court, in a judgment delivered this afternoon in Harare has ruled against ZIMSEC’s decision to have O Level students resit for the 2017 November English Language Paper 2 following reports of rampant cheating.
Zimsec was ordered to consider releasing results using the outcome of the English Language Paper 1 exam. Herald
Wednesday, 14 February 2018
HIGH COURT QUASHES EXAM RE-SIT
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
The High Court, in a judgment delivered this afternoon in Harare has ruled against ZIMSEC’s decision to have O Level students resit for the 2017 November English Language Paper 2 following reports of rampant cheating.
0 comments:
Post a Comment