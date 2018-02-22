HARARE KOMBI BAN REVERSED

The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has reversed the and rescinded with immediate effect the banning of commuter omnibuses and kombis access to the Central Business District (CBD).



In a statement the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo said as the authority in charge of the administration of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:50), regrets the hurried decision taken by the Harare City council to immediately ban commuter omnibuses and kombis from entering the CBD without first providing a viable and inexpensive alternative for the commuting public to use.



Minister Moyo said his directive is issued in terms of Section 314 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15).



The Local government Minister said the directive has been issued in light of the fact that the Council’s decision and action are not in the interest of the inhabitants of the Council Area and the Harare Metropolitan Province, to the extent that they hinder free travel by tourist and the general public, and injure the general nation and public interest.



He added that the directive does not cover unregistered vehicles unlawfully engaged in commuter services such as “mushikashikas” and equally, does not condone other illegal activities such as vending in undesignated places, littering and illegal money changing.



Minister Moyo said these must keep off the streets as required by the law. Moyo apologised to all Harare residents and visitors for the disruptions and inconveniences already suffered.