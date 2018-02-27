skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 27 February 2018
GUTU, SIKHALA AT ODDS OVER MDC CONGRESS
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GOVT SCRAPS MATHS REQUIREMENT
TERTIARY institutions have been given the green light to recruit students without demanding specific subjects such as Mathematics and Engl...
FAMILY DEFENDS ELIZABETH TREATMENT
The family of the late MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, yesterday defended their ill-treatment of the deceased’s widow, Ms Elizabeth Mach...
MUGABE : THE FULL BIRTHDAY RANT
Former president Robert Mugabe yesterday opened up about his ouster last year by the army, disclosing for the first time that some people ...
BUSH SEX IN BUHERA
BUSHES in Humanikwa Village, Buhera became an eyesore on Tuesday morning with used condoms strewn all over following an invasion of the are...
WHAT AU OFFICIALS THOUGHT OF MUGABE
In a major blow to former president Robert Mugabe and his followers, it has emerged that the high-level African Union (AU) mission that met...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment