GOVT : WE WILL COMPLY WITH EXAM RULING

GOVERNMENT will comply with the High Court ruling directing the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to grade candidates using marks obtained in English Paper 1 examination.



The ruling follows an application by two parents who were challenging Government’s decision to nullify results for English Paper 2 citing widespread cheating.



The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had ordered pupils to resit the paper tomorrow.

However, High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo yesterday said Zimsec should use English Paper 1 only to grade marks for the candidates.





In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavhima said Government will comply with the High Court ruling.





“The court decision on the English paper 2 is out. We will comply with the ruling. We will ensure that the matter of English paper 2 is dealt with as directed.





Meanwhile, stern action will be taken to restore the credibility of our examination system,” said Prof Mavhima.





He said his office has received petitions from teachers’ unions whose recommendations are being considered.

Prof Mavhima did not reveal the contents of the petitions. Teachers’ unions welcomed the High Court ruling. Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said the High Court ruling was balanced.





Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Mr Takavafira Zhou urged Government to decisively deal with corrupt elements within the examination system.

“We need to find a lasting solution to these leakages which have been going on for a long time,” he said. Herald