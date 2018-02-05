GANG ROBS BUSINESSMAN OF $91K

Police have nabbed another suspected robber who teamed up with his gang and robbed a Harare businessman of $91 000, after storming his premises.



Onismo Matuke’s arrest comes a month after his accomplices were apprehended and brought to court in December last year.



He reportedly led detectives to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X that he purchased using spoils of the armed robbery.



Matuke was remanded in custody to February 15, and advised to apply for bail at the High Court when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.

His accomplices Fortune Sibanda, Elvis Machinga, Vengai Shoko and Gift Chimuka are already in custody.



Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on November 28, this year, Sibanda in the company of Elvis Machinga, Vengai Shoko, Gift Chimuka, Banga, Matuke, Ranga and others whose names are not yet known to the police hatched a plan to rob the complainant.





The court heard Sibanda and his accomplices drove to 108 West Road, Avondale West, Harare in a white van and confronted the security guard who manned the offices pretending to members of the Zimbabwe National Army military police looking for accommodation.

It was alleged that the gang suddenly produced pistols and ordered the security guard to surrender gate keys.



After gaining entry into the premises, Sibanda lied that they were on a State sanctioned operation and wanted to interview the complainant but later left after failing to locate him.

The court heard that when Sibanda returned to the premises on November 29 he reportedly stormed into complainant’s office and accused him of dealing with former ministers Ignatius Chombo and Saviour Kasukuwere.



They claimed that the complainant had been sponsoring a Zanu PF Generation 40 faction in a conspiracy to assassinate President Emmerson Mnangagwa, money laundering and hoarding of cash among other allegations.



The complainant and his secretary Louise Smith were put under arrest and subdued.

Sibanda and his accomplices ransacked the premises and took $15 200, 410 Singapore dollars, 3 050 Dirhams, 16 000 Thai Bhat and 4 000 Hong Kong dollars.



Smith and her boss were dragged into a blue Hyundai Sonata before being driven to Rainbow Towers car park and further to the conference centre.



Five more accused persons emerged and threatened to detain the complainant and his secretary before forcibly taking $6 000 from his wallet.



They continued threatening to subject the complainant to thorough beating on his bottom if he refused to disclose where he kept more money.



The complainant succumbed to the pressure and revealed that he was keeping money at his Gift Investments Company number 9 Hood Road, Southerton in Harare.



Sibanda then ordered the complainant to summon his wife who had keys to that premises and one of the accused persons took control of her car and drove to Gift Investments.

The gang ransacked the premises and stole $70 000 from a safe before proceeding to his house 15 Grasmere lane, Borrowdale, Harare and searched the place for more loot.



The court heard that Sibanda and his accomplices held the complainant, receptionist and his wife hostage while they went around town before giving him $4 500 and ordering him to leave the country immediately.



The victims were dropped off at an open space near Harare Showgrounds before Sibanda and his accomplices went away with the loot.

A total of USD$90 832, 3 050 Dirhams, 16 000 Thai Bhat and 4 000 Hong Kong dollars was recovered. Daily News