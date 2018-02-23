Friday, 23 February 2018
EFF PROTEST AT RAMAPHOSA FARM
Friday, February 23, 2018
A handful of Economic Freedom Fighters in Mpumalanga yesterday arrived at the Ntaba Nyoni Estate in Badplaas‚ one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farms.
Sowetan reports the EFF members demanded the re-instatement of six workers who were fired in December‚ for allegedly stealing fertilisers. The workers denied the theft claim and alleged that they were expelled before they could defend themselves.
