DIASPORAN NABBED OVER ENGINE DEAL

A Chitungwiza man appeared in court yesterday for duping a client of $5 000 after promising to import an engine for him. Farai Dzimba (41), who is based in the United Kingdom, but currently in Zimbabwe, appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso facing charges of theft of trust property.



He was remanded to February 19 on $100 bail. Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that Nezbert Kachaka wanted to buy an engine and met Dzimba’s young brother who told him that his brother could import an engine on his behalf.



Dzimba’s brother convinced Kachaka to accompany him to Dzimba’s residence where they kept engines. On arrival at the residence, Kachaka was shown engines, which he was told belonged to other customers. The court heard that Kachaka placed an order for a DAF 920 power pack engine and paid $5 000.





Dzimba promised to deliver the engine after two weeks from the day that the order was placed. The court further heard that after two weeks, Dzimba became evasive and started giving endless excuses. Kachaka reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. Herald