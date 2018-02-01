CHIGUMBA SWORN IN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn-in the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba at State House this morning.



Justice Chigumba is a judge of the High Court and will lead the elections administration body following the resignation of former chairperson Justice Rita Makarau in December 2017.



The appointment of Justice Chigumba follows consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rules and Orders.

Justice Chigumba attended Goromonzi and St Ignatius High Schools and obtained her law degree at Kings College London in the United Kingdom.



She practiced as a lawyer with Gollop and Blank for years before joining PG Industries as a corporate secretary and later moved to form her own law firm.



She then joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2004.

She was sworn in as justice of the High Court in 20 December 2012.

She joins the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at a time when the country is preparing for the 2018 harmonised elections.



Asked about her mandate, the new ZEC chairperson said: “I will execute my mandate in a manner that will deliver free, fair and credible elections, in line with what the head of state has promised the world.”