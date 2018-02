CHAMISA MOURNS TSVANGIRAI

Acting President Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s statement on the death of a patriot, a national hero and the people’s icon, President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

From humble beginnings, a giant was born. President Morgan Tsvangirai was a champion of the workers’ struggle, a doyen of democracy, a diplomat and a statesman---all rolled into one.

Zimbabwe, Africa and indeed the world will always remember yesterday 14 February 2018 as a black Wednesday.

Our iconic leader and gallant son of Zimbabwe, President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai passed on at a South African infirmary yesterday around 5pm.

The party is at a loss for words. As a leadership, we are all still struggling to come terms with the death of this great patriot who nurtured some of us and became a pathfinder in the country’s struggle for democracy.

It may have been befitting that he die on Valentine’s Day to signify the boundless love that he had for his country and its people.

His death is not only a loss to the Tsvangirai family.

It is a loss to the party and to Zimbabwe.