An incestuous relationship that resulted in the birth of two children has earned Chitungwiza siblings an 18-month prison stint. Never Chitisiga (27) and Christine Mudyanengava (21) from Seke, who have the same mother, but different fathers, were sentenced to 24 months in prison each by Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. He set aside six months on condition of good behaviour.
They were charged with having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. The court heard that Simon Kaitano of Zengeza Police Station’s cycle patrol unit received a tip-off of the relationship in December 2016.
Sunday, 4 February 2018
BROTHER AND SISTER JAILED OVER INCEST
