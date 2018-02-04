BROTHER AND SISTER JAILED OVER INCEST

An incestuous relationship that resulted in the birth of two children has earned Chitungwiza siblings an 18-month prison stint. Never Chitisiga (27) and Christine Mudyanengava (21) from Seke, who have the same mother, but different fathers, were sentenced to 24 months in prison each by Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. He set aside six months on condition of good behaviour.



They were charged with having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. The court heard that Simon Kaitano of Zengeza Police Station’s cycle patrol unit received a tip-off of the relationship in December 2016.



He, together with another officer Tinashe Chitsinde, were alerted of Kaitano and Chitisiga’s whereabouts on January 29, 2018 and proceeded to their homes at around 4pm and arrested them. Herald